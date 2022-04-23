SLIEMA WANDERERS 0
SIRENS 5
Gravila 8, 59; Borg 14, Effiong 55, Cardoso 57
SLIEMA WANDERERS
T. Aquilina-4, J. Morales-4, G. Aquilina-5, J. Mintoff-5 (58 L. Muscat), M Scerri-6 (73 D. Vukovic), E. Agius-5, J. Engerer-6 (75 O. Elouni), M. Piciollo-5 (58 J.P. Farrugia), O. Linton-5 (73 D. Holla), M. Beerman-5, J. Goncalves-5.
SIRENS
J. Debono-6, C. Borg-7 (78 M. Maggi), B. Gavrila-8 (72 A. Nakov), A. Effiong-6, A. Borg-6, J. Walker-6, C. Zammit Lonardelli-6, A. Cini-6 (72 T. Tabone), C. Riascos-5, V. Vieira-7 (78 M. Lornis), R. Cardoso-7.
Referee: Daniel Portelli.
Yellow cards: Aquilina, Walker, Riascos, Cloth, C. Borg.
BOV player of the match: Bogdan Gavrila (Sirens).
Sirens’ target early last month was a loftier one than ‘just’ securing their place in the Premier League.
A sudden slump in form resulting in three consecutive defeats had them setting their sights on the small fry of avoiding the drop in the Play-Out pool.
That objective is now almost reached after their breezing victory over relegated Sliema Wanderers.
With that ‘goal’ in mind, Sirens were in no mood for mercy yesterday.
A silky start to the second half by Sliema, heralded by Bogdan Gavrila’s expertise and jinking play coincided with a sudden slump in the Sliema ranks.
