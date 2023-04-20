SIRENS 0

PIETÀ HOTSPURS 0

SIRENS

M. Grech-6 (80 A. Vella), D. Zarb-5 (63 S. Sessegnon), G. Camilleri-6, M. Pereira-6 (63 M. Maggi), S. Cipriott-6 (76 K. Borg), A. Borg-6, A. Valkainah-6, A. Cini-6 (76 K. Muscat), R. Duarte-7, D. Jackson-5.5, A. Vella-5.

PIETÀ HOTSPURS

R. Cini-6 (56 J. Farrugia-6.5) S. Okoh-6, C. Bangura-5.5, O. Abraham-6.5, D. Zerafa-6 (72 T. Howland), J. Ghio-6 (57 T. Agius), A. Hovhannisyan-6.5, K. Leonardi-6 (72 G. Xuereb), K. Briffa-5, I. Farrugia-5 (65 D. Schembri Wismayer), Z. Leonardi-6.

Referee: Stefan Pace.

BoV player of the match: Riccardo Correa (Sirens).

Sirens and Pietà had nothing to play for bar pride and they played out an uneventful goalless draw at the Centenary Stadium.

Sirens had the best of chances with winger Ricardo Correa going close with an angled shot that was palmed away by Reece Cini and Degran Jackson shot wide.

