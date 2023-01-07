FLORIANA 1

Reid 54 pen.

SIRENS 0

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6, A. Magri Overand-5.5, O. El Hasni-6, M. Veselji-6 (73 K. Nwoko), K. Reid-6 (73 A. Ciolacu), U. Arias-6, C. Zammit Lonardelli-5.5 (68 O. Spiteri), L. De Grazia-7, L. Trillo-5, E. Callegari-6, J. Busuttil-7 (80 N. Garcia).

SIRENS

M. Grech-6, G. Camilleri-5, K. Sano-6.5, J. Walker-6, A. Vaikainah-5, A. Cini-6, V. Bento-5, I. Kolev-4, G. Ventura-4, S. Sessegnon-5, E. Arab-6 (76 A. Borg).

Referee: Ishmael Barbara.

BOV Player of the Match: Mattia Veselji (Floriana).

Kemar Reid’s penalty ensured Floriana were able to extend their winning streak to two matches with a comfortable victory over Sirens.

In truth, the match was average fare with excitement limited.

The Greens were the vastly superior team and once Reid had scored from the spot after 54 minutes, their lead rarely seemed in danger.

More details on SportsDesk.