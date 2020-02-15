SANTA LUCIA 0

SIRENS 2

Cheveresan 5, Okoye 23

Needing a quick flip after their 2-1 loss to Ħamrun Spartans, Sirens served up a good showing to dismiss Santa Lucia 2-0.

Once the game got underway Sirens started brightly and took the lead when Thiago Espindola escaped down left after 5 minutes and floated the ball across for Flavio Cheveresan to prod the ball home from near the penalty spot.

Santa Lucia were under siege and Cheveresan was inches away from adding a second goal. The modus operandi was the same as Espindola's cross soared again towards the Santa Lucia box but Cheveresan's audacious flick dropped wide off the far post.

But there was no reprieve for Santa Lucia after 23 minutes, with Emmanuel Okoye clipping the ball neatly into the left-hand corner from Wellington's pass.

Before half-time, Jamie Zerafa hooked the ball off the goal-line to deny Cheveresan's point-blank header from Espindola's corner as Sirens retained the upper hand.

Santa Lucia were in desperate need of a re-organisation and one minute after the break, Zerafa tried to surprise David Cassar with a perfectly-hit looping shot from the distance but the Sirens was equal to task, tipping the ball over the bar.

Leighton Grech flung across a deep cross but Cassar rushed out of his lines to block his effort.

Jacob Walker came closest to dragging Santa Lucia back into the match but Cassar tipped the ball over the bar.

Maxuell landed a last minute free-kick on the top of the net.

BOV Player of the match was Flavio Cheveresan of Sirens.