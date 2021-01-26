Sirens coach Giovanni Tedesco has challenged his players to go on a run of results as the St Paul’s Bay outfit ran ragged title candidates Sliema Wanderers 3-1 at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Two goals from Wilfried Domoraud and another one from new signing Lamn Bittaye sealed the win for Sirens who produced the most impressive performance since the former Floriana and Ħamrun Spartans mentor succeeded Steve D’Amato as first-team coach.

The win helped Sirens move up to tenth place in the standings on 22 points, two clear of fifth-from bottom Floriana, who currently occupy the play-out-spot, and six above the relegation zone.

“I am very happy because my players have done everything that I have asked them to,” Tedesco told The Times of Malta.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta