Sirens served notice to Neptunes and San Ġiljan that they are now a team to reckon with following their transition from a side considered as an enigmatic to a more organised and solid outfit.

The Northerners, are admittedly the team of the moment but yesterday they broke little sweat to dump a surprisingly out-of-tune Exiles 14-7 and thus go back to the summit, leaving their opponents rooted to the bottom of the Premier Division table.

No doubt about it, this victory should lift the morale of Sirens at the start of the second round.

A result which in the final reckoning will re-inforce the belief of their coach Sasko Popovski that while their young players are being groomed to reach the required standards, they are also being complimented by the inclusion of a formidable foreign duo.

Valentino Gallo’s power was again decisive as he netted five times. So was the opportunism of Christian Presciutti who scored four goals.

Four goals to the good inside the first ten minutes, the St Paul’s Bay team looked in better shape.

Exiles were looking inert but Sirens forced them to commit more errors as they changed ends 6-2.

It was much of the same recipe in the last part of the game as Sirens’ lead was extended to seven goals.

Marsaxlokk were easy prey for an efficient-looking Sliema in the second match of the day and were duly dismissed never mind some sound goalkeeping from Ryan Coleiro.

Sliema were the better side throughout but Marsaxlokk twice closed the gap in the first session, as Sliema led 4-3 at the end of the opening quarter.

An identical scoreline in the second session had Sliema extending their lead to 8-6 before ends were shifted.

A 5-2 scoreline in the third session helped the team guided by Sergio Afric to extend their advantage to 13-8. The rest was academic. Marsaxlokk had long accepted defeat.

In the lower division match, Birżebbuġa’s early 7-2 lead was soon wiped out as Kristijan Milakovic started the scoring spree for Marsaskala. They scored four times in the second session to trim the deficit from 7-2 to 8-6.

Birżebbuġa slipped into casual mode as Marsaskala continued to run their opponents very close. With four minutes left in the final session, Marsaskala were right on the heels of Birżebbuġa as only a single goal separated the teams.

Pierre Borg’s side then realised they were getting into trouble and finally regained their scoring touch.

BIRŻEBBUĠA 12

MARSASKALA 10

(7-2, 1-4, 2-3, 2-1)

Birzebbuga: D. Spiteri, N. Cassar, D. Pace Lupi 1, C. Mifsud 4, A. Petkovic 3, S. Vassallo, D. Cutajar, J. Bajada, A. Goreta 1, M. Ortoleva 3, J. Cremona.

Marsaskala: J. Micallef, JC Cutajar, A. Camenzuli, M. Manara, M. Aquilina, L. Grixti, K. Navarro, K. Milakovic 5, K. Averka 2, J. Culic, R. Attard 1, D. Millo Borg, M. Borg, L. Felice 1, J. Cutajar 1.

Refs: Ronnie Spiteri, Fabio Brasiliano.

SLIEMA 14

MARSAXLOKK 10

(4-3, 4-3, 5-2, 1-2)

Sliema: J. Parnis, J. Gabarretta, G. Subotic 4, J. Sciberras 1, M. Meli 1, N. Hoznyansky 3, M. Spiteri Staines 1, L. Galea, B. Cachia 1, J. Gambin 3, Z. Mizzi, K. Borg, M. Vassallo.

Marsaxlokk: R. Coleiro, J. Rizzo Naudi, L. Saliba, M. Rizzo, T. Agius, J. Galea 1, A. Vlahovic 4, I. Nagaev 3, S. Micallef, R. Scerri, M. Pace, M. Martellacci, F. Buhagiar, K. Galea 1, M. Cacici 1.

Refs: Stefan Licari, Daniele Bianco.

SIRENS 14

EXILES 7

(3-0, 3-2, 5-1, 3-4)

Sirens: N.Grixti, J. Zerafa Gregory, C. Presciutti 4, P. Privitera, M. Grech, J. Brownrigg 3, I. Riolo, V. Gallo 5, J. Napier, E. Aquilina 1, L. Caruana, M. Sciberras 1, G. Galea Curmi.

Exiles: M. Castillo, M. Stellini, A. Magri, M. Jelaca 1, T. Sullivan 3, S. Xerri de Caro, M. Fenech, K. Griscti 1, M. Vukicevic 2, A. Cousin, N. Paris, P. Paris, M. Martin.

Refs: Massimo Angileri, Fabio Brasiliano.

Premier Division KO QF

TODAY

San Ġiljan vs Neptunes 19.00