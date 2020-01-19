SIRENS 2

Faria 50, 75

MOSTA 0

A fine team performance put Sirens into fourth spot with a comfortable win over Mosta.

Flavio Cheveresan should have put Sirens ahead on 11 minutes when he ghosted on to a deep ball by Ige Adeshina but his effort was blocked by Andreas Vella.

Shy the half hour mark, Emanuel Okoye hit wide from an angled position after Vella failed to hold Thiago Espindola's cross.

Chevereson illuminated an indifferent game and also came closest to breaking the impasse five minutes from half-time.

Demostrating his strength and ability to run with the ball he twisted past Luiz Gusso before hitting a shot which Vella parried at point-blank range.

Led by Steve D'Amato, Sirens responded with a positive start to the second half and took the lead after 5o minutes with Ricardo Faria's powerful header from Adeshina's cross.

The only time Sirens really looked in trouble was when Matias Muchardi found space on the right flank but fizzed a low shot across the box and wide of the upright.

Cheveresan demostrated huge appetite for work when he won a ball in midfield outsped his marker and cross low into the Mosta penalty area as Faria swooped in some style to beat Vella from close range.

Sirens' double strike had stunned Mosta, whose confidence visibly drained away as the northenders grew in stature. Gabriel Aquilina had lived by the sword all afternoon in a midfield dominated by Sirens and eventually perished by it as he caught Lucas Memezes and was dismissed.

The Blues had been kept at arm's length by Sirens for virtually the whole match, and their afternoon was summed up when Eric Ememe turned their best chance wide from only few metres as time ran out.

Ricardo Faria of Sirens was named BOV Player of the Match.