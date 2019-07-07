They may be in their first ever campaign in the BOV Premier League but Sirens have already shown that they are not in the Maltese top flight just to make the numbers.

On Friday, the St Paul’s Bay side managed to rewrite the club’s history books when they held off a late fightback from Mosta to clinch their first ever victory in the top division with a nerve-wrecking 4-3 victory at the Centenary Stadium.

For Sirens, who had drawn with Senglea Athletic on the opening day, this was their second positive result in the Premier League this season and was a statement of intent from the league newcomers that they are ready to do everything in their powers to retain their top-flight status.

“I am very proud of my players as they have took the ground running on their Premier League debut,” Sirens president Mark Borg Hedley told the Times of Malta.

“We have been working hard for this all summer. After winning promotion, the club committee sat down round a table and together with our coach we planned to build a competitive team that is capable of surviving a tough championship.

“After the first two matches, it looks like we have worked very well and our efforts have reaped the desired dividends but the season is still very long and we must remain humble and continue to work hard as there are far tougher challenges ahead and our chief objective remains that to retain our statu.”

Against Mosta, Sirens produced an assured attacking performance for the opening 70 minutes of play which saw them surge into a commanding 4-1 lead.

However, Mosta refused to throw in the towel and produced a late comeback that almost saw them annul the deficit only to finish just short as Sirens held on for a 4-3 win.

Borg Hedley heaped praise on Mosta’s fighting spirit but admitted that the final part of the match had shown that Sirens needed to work more on how to administer their advantage during matches.

“I think against both Mosta and Senglea it was clear that we need to improve more on how to administer the result when we are ahead,” the Sirens supremo said.

“It was very pleasing to see the team to play fast-flowing attacking football and scoring goals but we tend to forget that we also need to defend. It’s clear that there is a great difference in terms of the level of football between Division One and the Premier League and we need to improve.

“It’s true we played against a very good team in Mosta who really showed their strength with their late fightback but we must learn to kill off our opponents. That will be very crucial if we are to stand any chance of surviving in the top-flight as every point will be important.”

Sirens’ transfer activity this summer has seen the St Paul’s Bay side focus on bringing in personnel with Premier League experience.

They handed the team to coach Steve D’Amato, who had spells in the top-flight with Rabat, Ħamrun Spartans and Qormi. They have also brought in new overseas players who all have already played in the top flight with the exception of Brazilian striker Flavio Cheveresan.

“Premier League experience has been our focal point when we looked to assemble our set up for the new season,” Borg Hedley said.

“We appointed Steve D’Amato who is a coach that boasts over 200 matches in the top flight and he has already left his mark on the team. In fact we are playing nice flowing attacking football and that makes the team very exciting to watch.

“I was aware that making the grade from Division One football to the Premier League was not easy and that was the main reason while we went for players who have top-flight experience as that made it easier for them to settle down more rapidly and the results have been very positive so far.

“We also made an audacious approach to try and bring Michael Mifsud to our club but he wanted to play for a team that can challenge for the title and that is something we cannot give him at the moment.

“But I’m still very happy with the squad we have.”

Newcomers impress

Sirens have not been the only newly-promoted side to impress early in the season.

Sta Lucia have also managed to pick up four points after defeating champions Valletta and and holding Gżira United while Gudja achieve two commendable draws against Hibs and Ħamrun Spartans.

The Sirens supremo said that the positive starts of all promoted teams points towards a challenging and unpredictable season.

“All three promoted teams in the Premier League have worked really well in the summer,” the Sirens president said.

“Both Sta Lucia and Gudja have assembled very competitive teams and that points towards having a very unpredictable and exciting season. That makes our quest of reaching our main goal of avoiding the drop much more difficult but actually I’m relishing this challenge.

“The early signs look very positive for us and hopefully the team can continue to grow in stature and we can prolong our stay in the top flight.”