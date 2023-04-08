SIRENS 3Walker 10, 84Tachikawa 32

MARSAXLOKK 2Agius 42; Xuereb 45

SIRENSM. Grech-6.5, G. Camilleri-6, M. Pereira-6 (72 S. Sessegnon), K. Sano-8, R. Tachikawa-6.7, S. Cipriott, A. Borg-6.5, J. Walker-7.5, A. Vaikainah-6, A. Cini-6 (79 D. Jackson), R. Correa Duarte-6.5 (84 A. Vella).

MARSAXLOKKM. Drobnjak-6.5, A. Attard-6 (77 P. Sammut), P. Xuereb-6.5 (63 U. Edafe), S. Ferraris-7, J. Aguilar-6.5, O. Carniello-6, R. Scicluna-6.5, S. Moracci-6, D. Vukovic-6 (63 D. Mifsud), D. Agius-7, T. Fonseca-6 (51 T. Vella).

Referee Daniel Portelli.

Yellow cards Xuereb, Agius, Vaikainah, Ferraris.

Red card Cipriott (S) 44.

BOV Player of the match Kei Sano (Sirens).

Sirens prevailed in a five-goal thriller against Marsaxlokk 3-2 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

A blockbuster first half saw Marsaxlokk coming back from a two-goal deficit to level proceedings but Sirens managed to find a winner despite playing the full second half a man less.

Sirens went ahead on 10 minutes when the ball fell to Kei Sano inside the area, his attempt from the ground ricochetted off the Marsaxlokk defence before Jacob Walker slotted home.

