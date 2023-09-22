Jonathan Perea Hinestroza grabbed a last-gasp equaliser to snatch a point for Sirens and deny Mosta the first win of the season on Friday at the Centenary Stadium.

It was the Colombian striker who earned a point for Sirens but Andrea Cassar’s heroics kept the Northenders’ head above the water as Mosta dominated their opponents at the Centenary Stadium.

In a game of dubious quality, Sirens goalkeeper Andrea Cassar stood between Mosta and the crucial breakthrough.

Sirens looked a poor side, despite the transfers made from Ghana champions Medeama FC, and needed Cassar to be at his best to keep Mosta at bay.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta Sports website...