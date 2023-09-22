Jonathan Perea Hinestroza grabbed a last-gasp equaliser to snatch a point for Sirens and deny Mosta the first win of the season on Friday at the Centenary Stadium.

It was the Colombian striker who earned a point for Sirens but Andrea Cassar’s heroics kept the Northenders’ head above the water as Mosta dominated their opponents at the Centenary Stadium.

In a game of dubious quality, Sirens goalkeeper Andrea Cassar stood between Mosta and the crucial breakthrough.

Sirens looked a poor side, despite the transfers made from Ghana champions Medeama FC, and needed Cassar to be at his best to keep Mosta at bay.

