Sirens shook off their initial inertia to recover and collect the spoils against Exiles on Wednesday.

In a first session in which both teams went for an uncompromising attacking style, Exiles took a 2-0 advantage through goals from Max Aquilina and Niall Saliba. Exiles’ goalkeeper even saved a penalty on Matthew Sciberras. Two quick goals by Jacob Sciberras put Sirens back in it.

When Sirens were on target, Jacob Sciberras was always behind the northerners’ efforts. When the floodlights were turned on in the second session, it became suddenly overcast for Exiles. A second brace by Jacob Sciberras and two other goals from Matthew Sciberras and Isiah Riolo made it 6-2 for Sirens.

