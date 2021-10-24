SIRENS 3

Vieira 53; Brandan 72

Reid 74

BIRKIRKARA 2

Montebello 13 pen, 39

SIRENS

S. Mintoff-5.5, K. Reid-6.5, F. Brandan-6.5 (90 A. Blanco), D. Albanese-6, A. Borg-6, J. Walker-6, C. Zammit Lonardelli-6, A. Cini-6, C. Riascos-5.5 (68 F. Avoce), D. Jackson-6, V. Vieira-6.5 (80 C. Borg).

BIRKIRKARA

D. Fernandes-6.5, E. Pepe-6, L. Montebello-6.5, C. Bonanni-5.5 (85’ K. Bevis), P. Mbong-6 (85’ Y. Yankam), K. Zammit-6, F. Falcone-5.5, C. Attard-6, O. Carniello-5.5 (46’ E. Ruiz), L. Aguirre-6, J. Macedo-6.

Referee: Daniel Portelli.

Yellow cards: Carniello, Jackson, Aguirre, Reid, Fernandes.

Red Cards: Jackson (S) 80; Reid (S) 89.

BOV Player of the Match: Luke Montebello (Birkirkara).

Sirens staged a brilliant comeback as they came back from two goals down at half-time to beat Birkirkara 3-2.

The win puts Sirens in third place three points behind Birkirkara. The Stripes, who were aiming for the victory to join Hibernians on top, therefore suffered a major upset and stay three points behind the Paolites.

Birkirkara coach Andre Paus was forced to make one change from the team which defeated Gudja United last week, replacing the suspended Ryan Scicluna with Claudio Bonanni.

Winston Muscat, on the other hand, named an unchanged side despite the defeat to Valletta.

The Stripes took the lead on 13 minutes.

A run by Luke Montebello on the left was halted by Carlo Zammit Lonardelli who pushed the Malta international striker and from the penalty spot, the towering forward converted.

