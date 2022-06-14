Sirens won back their Premier Division status when they beat Ta’ Xbiex 15-3. The victory was a foregone conclusion as the Northenders were clearly the superior lot.

Likewise, San Giljan and Sliema eased into comfortable wins.

In the first match, the gap between the teams was evident from the beginning, with Sirens scoring almost at will, conversions which came mostly on well-orchestrated set play.

