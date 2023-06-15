Sirens are maintaining last year’s upward performance as they chalked up their second win of the season following an 11-7 success over Marsaskala to turn on the heat on their opponents with one point from two matches.

This was another solid performance by Marco Orlovic’s side. Sirens built their victory over the break obtained in the first session.

In fact, they were a better lot collectively in the opening quarter with Jake Cachia scoring a brace followed by Ken Erdogan and Jerome Zerafa Gregory.

Sirens led 4-1 after the opening session.

Marsaskala’s wastefulness gathered momentum in the second session when they missed a double man-up situation.

