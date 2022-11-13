MARSAXLOKK 1

Carniello 84

SIRENS 2

Bento 62, Tachikawa 75

MARSAXLOKK

M. Drobnjak-5, A. Attard-5.5, K. Keqi-4, O. Serrano (8 A. Effiong), P. Xuereb-5, J. Aguilar-5, O. Carniello-6, L. Aguirre-5, F. Moracci-6.5, D. Vukanovic-5.5 ( 46E. Vella-5), D. Agius (17 Wellington-5.5)

SIRENS

M. Grech-5, G. Camilleri-4, M. Pereira-6, K. Sano-, R. Tachikawa-6.5, J. Walker-5.5 (86 S. Arab), A. Cini-5, V. Bento-7, I. Kolev-6 (90 M. Maggi), G. Fernandes-6 (46 Weder-6), D. Jackson-5 (73 S. Sessegnon).

Referee: Darryl Agius.

Yellow cards: Moracci, Sano, Carniello, Kolev,

Red card: Sano (S) 80.

BOV player of the match: Vyctor Bento (Sirens).

Two stunning goals from Vyctor Bento and Rei Tachikawa handed Sirens a 2-0 win over Marsaxlokk.

The game took a while to burst into life with Marsaxlokk shading the proceedings but it was Sirens who secured a boost with a second consecutive win, thanks to the shooting prowess of the Brazilian and Japanese midfielders, who produced arguably two of the best strikes of the season so far.

Before the match, Marsaxlokk captain Peter Xuereb received a commemorative shirt for his 100th appearance with the Southseasiders.

Pablo Doffo had to make a change after just five minutes as Walter Serrano was unable to continue with a foot injury. The Argentine decision to replace the defender with Alfred Effiong necessitated some positional changes as Juan Cruz Aguilar dropped to centre-half alongside Oscar Carniello.

