Sirens have announced their sixth signing of the summer transfer window in midfielder Marcelo Muniz.

Muniz, 31, joins the Premier League side after his short spell in Italy at San Lucca during the previous season.

The Brazilian midfielder played in his native Brazil and Lithuania, and is also familiar with Maltese football having featured for Żejtun Corinthians between 2019 and 2021.

