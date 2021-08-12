Sirens FC have announced their latest signing on their socials, confirming that Italian defender Diego Albanese has joined the St Paul’s bay club on Thursday.
The 25-year-old centre-back joins on the back of a premature ending to last season which he spent with the then newly-promoted side Żejtun Corinthians. He now remains in the Premier League with Sirens as Żejtun face a fight for promotion again.
