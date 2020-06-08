Sirens have completed their first major signing of the new season when they acquired the services of Ryan Scicluna.

The St Paul’s Bay side are currently working hard to assemble a competitive squad ahead of the new season which will see them compete in the Europa League qualifiers for the first time in their history.

Scicluna was on the books of Birkirkara last season but has now decided to seek pastures new after his contract with the Stripes expired and has agreed to put pen to paper on a one-year contract with an option of extending it further.

Last season, the 26-year-old midfielder Scicluna was loaned out to Balzan where he made nine appearances.

The arrival of Scicluna is set to be an excellent piece of business for Sirens coach Steve D’Amato as the hard-working midfielder has a lot of experience in playing top-level matches with the Stripes.