Enjoying a slight edge in craft, Sliema managed to pull away from Marsaskala in the last session of yesterday’s second match. There was little between the two teams in the first three sessions even if in Jerome Gabarretta the Blues always had a winning card, his three goals evidence of this.

Earlier a bod display from Marsaxlokk fell short of causing Sirens some embarrassment as they were forced to grind out the result in the last session.

The two matches folded on close lines during the first three sessions.

Sliema took an initial 2-0 advantage but soon Marsaskala got back into the scheme of things as Liam Grixti and Jake Ciantar both scored for the South Seasiders.

