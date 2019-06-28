A stunning last session comeback by Sirens completely obliterated Neptunes as the St Paul’s Bay side overturned a three-goal deficit matured in the opening sessions to score a nap-hand of goals for a handsome17-14 victory.

In the beginning, it was looking good for the Balluta team, who kept their nervous opponents – due to some controversial refereeing decisions – at arm’s length.

All that changed after the interval, when Sirens produced a super display of powerful waterpolo to sink Neptunes.

Sasko Popovski’s team finished top of Group B ahead of the same Neptunes to serve a timely notice that their team could very well make it a fruitful season this summer.

The Reds opened a two-goal advantage through foreign duo - Petar Muslim and Darko Brguljan but Sirens soon equalised with Isaiah Riolo and Christian Presciutti. Neptunes took over at this point when Brguljan put them ahead.

In a largely eventful second session, a goal by Jordan Camilleri and a penalty converted by his brother Steve Camilleri extended Neptunes’ advantage.

In between John Brownrigg’s brace, Muslim and Brguljan made it 7-4.

Brguljan went on to add two more goals but Presciutti and Edward Aquilina kept Sirens within touching distance.

With 30 seconds left in the second session, Sirens lost possession on a controversial decision by the goal judge when he failed to award them a corner despite a deflection by Neptunes’ goalkeeper Alan Borg Cole. The ball was quickly transferred to Brguljan who punished Sirens’ flat-out approach in a swift counter attack.

Sirens were unperturbed as they managed to pull two goals back and cut Neptunes’ leeway to just one goal to end the third session 11-10 behind.

In the last session, Neptunes were in complete disarray as Sirens first equalised through Luke Caruana. Then Riolo and Aquilina put Sirens 13-11 ahead.

Goals kept flowing with Presciutti (2), Valentino Gallo and Jerome Zerafa ensuring Sirens’ victory with Neptunes only responding through goals by Nikolai Zammit and Steve Camilleri.

Earlier, Exiles managed to hold off the challenge of Birżebbuġa and clinch the last Premier division berth in Group A.

It was far from comfortable for the Sliema side as with only two minutes they saw their commanding 11-5 lead whittle to just two goals.

But then Antonio Petkovic saw Kurt Castillo block his effort from a penalty to cut short their comeback.

Exiles had a flying start when taking a 4-0 first session lead thanks to their superior movement and finishing power.

That advantage was extended in the next quarter as Igor Vukanovic’s side edged out Birżebbuġa 3-2.

Exiles added to their tally to make it 11-5 at the end of the third quarter.

By then, Exiles marksman Milos Vukicevic had scored five, two which were backhand gems.

Birżebbuġa’s comeback in the last quarter brought a glimpse of hope for them. They scored five goals on the trot through Balint Lorincz (2), Antonio Petkovic (2) and Simon Vassallo but were denied by the efficient blocking of Castillo as Pierre Borg’s side were forced to surrender.

Valletta, who had a disappointing season so far, drew some consolation yesterday after rounding off the preliminary round on a positive note when they recorded a comfortably victory over Otters.

Bogdan Rath’s side did not take too much time to impose their superiority on Otters. The difference between the two sides was clearly evident as Valletta made their intentions clear in the opening session after establishing a 5-2 platform with Dimitri Kholod scoring two early goals. A 6-2 scoreline in the second session made it 11-4 in Valletta’s favour.

Valletta, making use of their tailenders, were assured of victory in the third quarter as they led 19-6. By this point, seven of their players had inserted their name on the scorers’ list.

The last session was a formality despite a resurgence by Anthony Farrugia’s team which reduced the deficit to 23-15.

Otters 15

Valletta 23

(2-5, 2-6, 2-8, 9-4)

Otters: D. Camilleri, C. Spiteri Debarro 1, F. Salamon 3, L. Hyzler, E. Meli, M. Lanzon 1, K. Scicluna, G. Mizzi 1, A. Mifsud, D. Zahra 2, B. Lanzon, M. Filipovic 7, M. Xerri, D. Dimech, C. Teuma

Valletta: R. Sciortino, J. Spiteri Staines 2, A. Agius, P. Borg, C. Zammit 1, R. Mock, D. Paolella 2, M. Mifsud 1, M. Cordina, M. Zammit 3, D. Kholod 5, A. Bianchi, R. Bonnici, S. Misic 5, N. Farrugia 2, L. Gialanze 2.

Refs: Alex de Raffaele, Gianfranco Bonavita.

Exiles 13

Birżebbuġa 11

(4-0, 3-2, 4-3, 2-6)

Exiles: M. Castillo, M. Stellini 1, A. Magri, M. Jelaca 3, T. Sullivan 3, S. Xerri de Caro, M. Fenech, K. Griscti, M. Vukicevic 5, A. Cousin, N. Paris 1, P. Paris, M. Martin.

Birżebbuġa: A. Bugeja, M. Borg, N. Cassar, D. Pace Lupi, C. Mifsud, A. Petkovic 4, S. Vassallo 2, D. Cutajar, J. Bajada, M. Cutajar 1, B. Lorincz 3, M. Ortoleva 1, D. Spiteri.

Refs: Peter Balzan, Stefano Scappini.

Neptunes 14

Sirens 17

(3-2, 6-4, 2-4, 3-7)

Neptunes: A. Borg Cole, N. Lanzon, K. Erdogan, G. Pace, P. Muslim 2, D. Brguljan 8, S. Camilleri 2, J. Camilleri 1, J. Abela, N. Zammit 1, J. Muscat, M. Azzopardi, B. Busuttil.

Sirens: N. Grixti, J. Zerafa Gregory 2, C. Presciutti 6, P. Privitera, M. Grech, J. Brownigg 3, I. Riolo 2, V. Gallo 1, J. Napier, E. Aquilina 2, L. Caruana 1, M. Sciberras, O. Gauci.

Refs: Massimo Angileri, Gianfranco Bonavita.