Sirens underlined their recent improvement when beating San Ġiljan 9-8 in a tactical masterclass, to confirm that their victory over Neptunes in the preliminary round was no fluke.

The win ensured that the St Paul’s Bay side leapfrogged the Saints at the top of the Premier Division standings.

Neptunes gained a mental boost after their early setbacks in the league when they defeated rivals Sliema in a close encounter. They were made to wait till deep into the fourth session to finally edge to a 10-9 win.

But it was Sirens who grabbed the headlines after their team, loaded with veterans, finally managed to also maximise their young but raw talent to surprise San Ġiljan in the main encounter of the day.

It was a sprightly performance by the team guided from the bench by Sasko Popovski. Their superbly-marshalled unit allowed an otherwise fumbling San Ġiljan little time to steady themselves for a potent shot at goal.

Apart from this, the northerners, inspired by foreign duo Valentino Gallo and Christian Presciutti, spread their passes effectively when going on the counter to swim full blast deep into the opposing zone.

San Ġiljan were the slicker team earlier on and their two foreigners, Niksa Dobud and Guillermo Molina netted three times in between Gallo’s brace to give Mark Orlovic’s side a slender 3-2 advantage at the end of the first session.

Shortly after the second restart, John Brownrigg flicked in beautifully to restore the balance. A tit-for-tat ensued soon after as both teams annulled each other’s efforts before Molina converted a penalty to give San Ġiljan a 6-5 lead before ends were changed.

But Sirens refused to buckle, scoring three goals in succession through Gallo, Edward Aquilina and Isaiah Riolo, to nose in front 8-6.

In the last session, San Ġiljan, not alert enough to make timely breaks off their zone-block, found it difficult to puncture the northerners’ solid shield. At the least, they managed to trim the deficit to just one goal through Molina.

Sirens kept their nerve in the last part of the game and inspired by an irresistible Gallo, they were able to administer their advantage obtained in the third session.

Champions Neptunes and Sliema have a knack of providing enthralling fare when they renew sporting rivalry.

Yesterday’s encounter was no exception, but it had the added ingredient of a hard-fought duel in physical terms.

Neptunes were facing a make-or-break scenario and a third defeat in four matches would have spelt more trouble. As it turned out, Neptunes just passed the test as they were made to fight hard to obtain full spoils against a determined Sliema side who kept up with their opponents before succumbing to two late penalty conversions.

There was an electrifying start to the match. Neptunes managed to respond to their opponents’ first two goals by Jerome Gabarretta before Gavril Subotic bundled in to make it 3-2 for Sliema at the end of the first session.

Gabriel Pace netted a brace, helping his team edge the Blues twice early in the second session, but Sliema twice drew level to bring the second session of the game to end on 5-5.

It was still tight in the third session with Sliema leading 7-5 but two quick goals by Jordan Camilleri restored the equilibrium.

More excitement was to follow as the Blues failed to capitalise twice in succession on two man-up sets before Neptunes converted two penalty throws by Brguljan and Steve Camilleri for a 10-8 lead. Nicholas Bugelli reduced the deficit to set up a nervy finale but Neptunes held out for an absorbing victory.

Earlier, Birkirkara’s striking force, led by seven-goal Antonio Petkovic and Antun Goreta, scorer of five goals, lifted the southerners to a comfortable 21-14 win over Otters.

Summaries

Neptunes 10

Sliema 9

(2-3, 3-2, 2-2, 3-2)

Neptunes: A. Borg Cole, N. Lanzon, K. Erdogan, G. Pace 2, P. Muslim, D. Brguljan 2, S. Camilleri 2, J. Camilleri 4, J, Abela, N. Zammit, J. Muscat, M. Azzopardi, B. Busuttil.

Sliema: J. Parnis, J. Gabarretta 2, G. Subotic 4, J. Sciberras, M. Meli, N. Hoznyanski, M. Spiteri Staines 1, L. Galea, B. Cachia, J. Gambin, Z. Mizzi 1, N. Bugelli 1, M. Vassallo.

Refs: Peter Balzan, Andrea Zedda.

Sirens 9

San Ġiljan 8

(2-3, 3-3, 3-0, 1-2)

Sirens: N.Grixti, J. Zerafa Gregory, C. Presciutti, P. Privitera, M. Grech, J. Brownrigg 1, I. Riolo 1, V. Gallo 5, J. Napier, E. Aquilina 2, L. Caruana, M. Sciberras, O. Gauci.

San Ġiljan: J. Tanti, B. Grech, A. Galea, N. Dobud 1, G. Molina 5, M. Zammit 1, B. Plumpton, K. Dowling, T. Said, Darren Zammit, P. Fava, Dino Zammit 1, T. Micallef.

Refs: Massimo Angileri, Stefano Alfi.

Birżebbuġa 21

Otters 14

(5-0, 6-5, 4-4, 6-5)

Birżebbuġa: D. Spiteri, M. Borg, N. Cassar 1, D. Pace Lupi, C. Mifsud 1, A. Petkovic 7, S. Vassallo 1, D. Cutajar 2, J. Bajada 2, M. Cutajar, A. Goreta 5, M. Ortoleva 2, J. Cremona.

Otters: D. Camilleri, C. Spiteri de Barro, F. Salamon 3, L. Hyzler 2, E. Meli 1, D. Dimech, G. Mizzi, J. Zahra, A. Mifsud, D. Zahra 2, I. Azzopardi, M. Filipovic 6, M. Xerri.

Referees: Stefan Licari, Stefano Alfi.