MOSTA 3

Jallow 16, Muchardi 81, Weverton 82

SIRENS 4

Adeshina 6, Okoye 28, Cheveresan 58, Wellington 68

Sirens survived an intense late rally by Mosta to secure their first three points of the season as Mark Miller’s side fell agonisingly short of a remarkable comeback with two goals in the final minutes.

With only six minutes on the clock, it was Sirens who opened the scoring with their first attack of the match.

Ige Adeshina broke the deadlock with a thundering header from Flavio Cheversan’s pinpoint cross.

If Mosta were shocked, it did not take them long to regain their composure – and ten minutes later they were level.

The influential Matias Muchardi found Momodou Jallow in space on the near post before the Gambian striker beautifully flicked the ball into the net with a backheel.

The pendulum swung once more shy the half hour mark when Andreas Vella was well-positioned to save Cheversan’s header but the Mosta number one could only watch as Emmanuel Okoye volleyed the rebound past him to put Sirens ahead again.

Cheversan headed his side two goals up on 58 minutes from Okoye’s cross.

Mosta would have fallen three goals behind were it not for the woodwork and a save by Galea on Wellington de Oliveira whose attempt was pushed onto the bar by the Mosta goalkeeper.

Yet, Mosta’s reprieve did not last long as Sirens made it 4-1 on 68 minutes when Wellington sped off the left flank before sliding the ball home.

As the match appeared to be petering out into a comfortable win for Sirens, Mosta stepped up a gear for a frenetic finish.

On 81 minutes, Muchardi produced a cross-shot that deceived Cassar as the ball soared into the far corner of the net.

And that still wasn’t the end of the fireworks as seconds later, Weverton made it 4-3 from close range.

But somehow Sirens held on for their first win.