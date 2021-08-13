Sirens earned the three points from their first outing as a goal early in the second half handed them a narrow win over Gudja United.

It was a good performance by Winston Muscat’s side who had an edge over their opponents, even though they practically had a completely new squad compared to last season.

In fact, Muscat, who also took over this summer as head coach, had no less than nine players in the starting line-up making their debut with the only two players retained from last year’s squad being captain Adrian Borg and Jacob Walker.

