Sirens FC are set to complete a triple signing this week as they have reached an agreement to sign defender Diego Albanese, winger Rei Tachikawa and forward Kemar Reid.

The St Paul’s Bay outfit, now under the charge of Winston Muscat, has been working hard in the close season to try and rejuvenate their squad ahead what promises to be a tough-looking Premier League campaign with the number of teams competing down to 12 teams.

Albanese is a much-needed defensive reinforcement for coach Winston Muscat as the 25 year-old Italian defender has been playing in Maltese football for almost four years now.

