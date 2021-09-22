Three young players from Sirens ASC will spend the next few months away from our shores as they continue their waterpolo education with foreign clubs.

Gabriel Melillo has joined Fordham waterpolo team in the US for the next four years.

The talented Melillo, who has collected 23 caps for Malta, playing for the U-17 and U-19 teams, is one of nine additions made by the US side.

Fordham waterpolo head coach Brian Bacharach was particularly impressed by the talents of Melillo.

