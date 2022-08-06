Sirens are the winners of the 2022 women’s Super Cup after they had the better of Sliema 9-7 at the National Pool on Saturday.

Sirens got off to a storming start, leading 4-0 at the end of the first session thanks to their superior finishing power.

But Sliema clawed their way back to cut down that considerable lead at the end of the second session as they edged out Sirens 3-1.

Sliema’s comeback brought a glimpse of hope for them, but Sirens kept their pose and held out.

They managed to administer their two-goal cushion comfortably until the end of the match to secure the trophy.

Denise Micallef, Kaia Agius, and Martha Perici Ferrante each scored a brace for Sirens.

ASA President Joe Caruana Curran presented the trophy and medals to the winners.

