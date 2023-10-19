SIRENS 14

OTTER SC 10

(4-3, 3-4, 4-2, 3-1)

Malta waterpolo women’s champions Sirens enjoyed a winning start at the LEN Challenger Cup when they eased past English side Otter Swimming Club in their opening match in Bourgas, Bulgaria, on Thursday.

The team led by Aurelien Cousin were in for a tough fight against the London club with the match on a knife-edge for much of the encounter.

However, the Malta champions came to the fore in the final two sessions to secure a vital victory.

The first session turned out to be a real thriller with Sirens twice forced to come from behind to level matters at 2-2 following goals by Chloe Amato and Kendra Navarro from an extra-man set.

Jovana Pantovic put Sirens ahead for the first time and although Emily Lamerton-Campbell levelled matters it was the Maltese side who had the final say with Martha Perici Ferrante putting her team 4-3 ahead.

