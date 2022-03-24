Sister Act will be presented by Teatru Astra, starting with two shows on Thursday, March 31 – a matinee and an evening performance. The musical, the fifth presented by Astra, will be repeated daily from April 1 until April 3.

This 1992 US blockbuster movie, turned into a record-breaking hit musical, will surely get the audience up on its feet, dancing and singing. Set in the 1970s Philadelphia, world-renowned Sister Act narrates the story of disco diva Deloris von Cartier who seeks refuge inside a convent. Why a convent? Deloris wanted to remain incognito, hiding away from her boyfriend, Curtis, who she caught red-handed murdering his friend.

Life in the convent was rather strange for Deloris, often struggling to keep up with the rules imposed by Mother Superior.

However, being the fierce, loveable and fearless character she is, Deloris manages to take over the convent choir and inspires all the nuns to give it their all, to realise their worth and ability.

The choir soon becomes the talk of the town and church bursts back to life. When Curtis and his gang finds out, he immediately rushes to the convent to settle his score with Deloris but ends up facing a whole convent of nuns, who by now have grown to love Deloris and would do anything to protect her.

Once again, Teatru Astra has engaged the dream team for musical production. Christopher Gatt has been entrusted with the role of artistic director. He will be leading the creative team behind the musical. Teatru Astra also engaged Sigmund Mifsud as the musical conductor, Mariella Spiteri Cefai as the vocal director and choir mistress and Francesco Nicodeme as choreographer.

Tickets can be bought online from www.ticketline.com.mt or by calling booking office on 7924 4048.