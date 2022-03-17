Two passengers stopped by Customs officials soon after landing at the airport on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to drug importation after four kilos of cocaine were discovered in their luggage.

Anna Valeria de Valle Lezama Guevara, an 18-year-old student along with her sister, 29-year-old beautician Yennifer Carolina Rendon Guevara, both Venezuelan nationals living in Madrid, were escorted to court on Thursday afternoon following their arrest on Wednesday.

A police statement explained how the women had first roused suspicion at Customs check soon after getting off a flight from Madrid.

Suspicions increased when the Customs sniffer dog indicated something illicit in their luggage.

Airport police were alerted when the women failed to cooperate and subsequent searches of their luggage led to the discovery of dozens of cocaine-stuffed capsules and cling film-wrapped parcels containing the drug, with an estimated street value of €400,000.

Upon arraignment, the women pleaded not guilty to the illegal importation of the drug.

The court, presided over by magistrate Lara Lanfranco, remanded the duo in custody after their lawyer, Noel Bianco, informed the court that bail was not being requested at the arraignment stage.

The court upheld the prosecution’s request for a freezing order upon all assets of the accused.

Inspector Marshal Mallia prosecuted.