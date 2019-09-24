Works on the construction of a new bridge in a Burmarrad country road have ground to a halt leaving a site of ecological value scattered with debris.

Launched late last year, the project consists of the dismantling of a historic bridge, which is being relocated elsewhere, and the construction of a more solid structure to cater for a larger volume of traffic.

The works form part of the reconstruction of a two-kilometre road linking Burmarrad to the T’Alla u Ommu area in Naxxar.

It emerged that shortly before State agency Infrastructure Malta started the project, the bridge, which crosses a water course in Wied l-Għasel, was damaged after a vehicle rammed into it.

The site has seen better days. Video: Keith Micallef

From a structural analysis of the five-arched stone bridge, which dates back to the early 20th century, Infrastructure Malta architects concluded that it had to be replaced with a new one which could adequately support the volume of traffic passing through the road.

An agency spokesman justified the decision to widen the bridge on the grounds that this thoroughfare provided alternative access between Naxxar and Burmarrad.

Following the go-ahead from the Planning Authority and the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, it was decided to dismantle the bridge and number each and every slab to make it possible to reassemble it elsewhere.

The current state of the site. Photo: Keith Micallef

Sources said that following this delicate operation, carried out weeks ago, works came to a standstill. Meanwhile, the part of the road is still closed to traffic.

An onsite visit by Times of Malta confirmed that no works were being carried out, with the heavy machinery idle and truckloads of debris scattered in the water course.

The spokesman said geological tests were scheduled to be carried out along the footprint of the old bridge to finalise plans for the new structure.

While the Environment and Resources Authority did not object to the works, it laid a number of conditions in view of the ecological importance of the site.

It noted that no engineering works or excavation of soil from the valley bed, widening, extensions or construction of dams or roads outside the permitted area should take place.

Moreover, the unauthorised demolition of rubble walls or rural structures was forbidden.

The Infrastructure Malta spokesman said the bridge’s design would incorporate structural features to minimise the impact on the surroundings.

Asked about the completion date, he said that the road would be reopened towards the end of the year. While the road reconstruction and the dismantling of the bridge have cost €772,300, the final cost could only be determined once the geological tests are carried out.

Meanwhile, no decision has yet been taken as to where the historic bridge will be relocated.