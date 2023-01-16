Italy, from the point of view of concessions for online casinos, has a very strict policy and there are not many operators that can boast a licence issued by the agency for Excise, Customs and State Monopolies (Accise, Dogane e Monopoli di stato - ADM). Playing in safe casinos with a regular licence is however the only way we can avoid being scammed or exposing our sensitive data to prying eyes.

Choosing to play in legal casinos has many advantages, starting with the bonuses and promotions offered (in this regard, we suggest consulting mondocasino.it to stay up to date on the promotions of legal casinos in Italy), not to mention the identity verification system, secure payments, security in data management and password recovery systems. These are just some of the guarantees that we can find in Italian sites, unlike the casinos in Malta, for example, which applies its own rules and licences.

The Customs and Monopolies Agency operates in three macro-areas: sports betting, games of skill and combating illegal gaming. About betting, it verifies the odds, betting procedures and betting contexts, assessing whether they comply with the decrees-laws on online gaming. For online casinos, on the other hand, it checks above all the Return to Player (RTP) and the jackpots, which must be at least 80 per cent of the takings by law. In addition, it verifies that the hardware and software systems for the output of the combinations are legally compliant and perfectly in order.

In addition, the security protocols adopted by these sites are multiple and range from payments to personal identity to privacy and sensitive data. Thanks to the SPID (Sistema Pubblico di Identità Digitale - Public Digital Identity System) digital identity system, for example, it is possible to access gaming systems quickly and securely. Just as secure are the payment systems, such as PayPal, Neteller, but also Bitcoin, with Blockchain security, or even credit cards and verified bank transfers. Not to mention the encryption systems for sensitive and personal data, such as Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), which is present in all ADM-legal sites. As far as gaming is concerned, the RNG (Random Numbers Generator) system guarantees the user a safe and legal gaming experience in every aspect.

Italy is also pursuing an important safety policy related to gambling through 'Responsible Gaming'. That is, the commitment by all operators orbiting the world of online casinos to improve the level of control of pathological gaming-related disorders. Ludopathy or gambling addiction are pathological conditions that must be combated, and gaming platforms have a legal obligation to monitor their users and accompany them in their gaming by avoiding erroneous behaviour. Tools such as deposit limits, loss limits, connection limits, and betting limits serve precisely this purpose.

Self-limitation is another option included in almost all online casinos that serves, at the time of registration, to define the maximum limit that can be placed on the gaming account. It is a way to avoid overdrawing and thus failing over time. The self-limitation can be changed, but its application is not immediate. This is to avoid choices dictated by impulsiveness rather than reasoning. In addition to this, there is another, far more cumbersome option: Self-Delimitation. This option voluntarily excludes us from accessing the platform for a limited or indefinite time. It takes effect immediately and cannot be revoked. Furthermore, it takes effect on all legal gaming platforms. It is therefore a drastic choice that carries considerable weight. Finally, obvious but not obvious, membership of gaming sites is absolutely forbidden for persons under 18 years of age.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.