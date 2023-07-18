Buying a new car is a lot of work – particularly if you are looking to purchase a second-hand one. However, when done right and in a meticulously well-thought manner, you can get the perfect choice for your needs and budget. Used car dealers can be found at registered auto dealers all over Malta and Gozo, which is precisely why if you’re looking to invest in a car, a second-hand one might be the ideal choice for you.

It’s a better investment

As soon as you drive a new car out of the store, its value starts to decline. New cars are not a good investment, as they lose value quickly throughout their first year of ownership. You might argue that a used car is a better investment than a new one because it lost value much more slowly after that first-year plateau.

Worry less about damages

Buying a used car means that you will not be worrying as much about minor damages as if it were brand new.

You don't have to worry as much about minor damages if you drive a used automobile. You don't stress over depreciation, and maintaining the car in top shape is not an issue. This gives you the freedom to enjoy your drive stress-free.

Of course, this does not imply that you should purposefully harm your vehicle. Even yet, it's hardly the end if you do get a few door dings or scrapes. You may unwind and relish the journey.

Warranties are provided

You will probably receive a warranty that goes beyond the original manufacturer's guarantee if you purchase a certified pre-owned vehicle from a dealer. Certified pre-owned vehicles are typically more expensive than other used vehicles, but they have also undergone thorough inspection and maintenance as necessary. Of course, purchasing a car that requires some time and attention might significantly lower your cost if you are skilled with a wrench.

You'll be spoilt for choice

Although it is evident that a used automobile cannot be built to order, perhaps you have your heart set on a model, option package, or even wheel style that is no longer produced. Although the period of the search may increase due to the greater selection, excellence and pleasure are rarely achieved quickly.

The majority of used cars for sale are available within just a few weeks for you to take home. Photo: Shutterstock

You won’t have to wait

The majority of used cars for sale are available within just a few weeks for you to take home. Of course, this means that you won’t be able to get certain customised features as you would with a brand new model – however, that also means avoiding having to wait for months on end to get your car.

They’re thoroughly inspected

Auto dealers all over Malta and Gozo thoroughly inspect and certify the vehicles they hold in store to ensure that they’re functional and high-quality models. Some are even refurbished and certified by the original manufacturer, ensuring high-quality models.

Looking to invest in a new car? Check out the numerous auto dealers in Malta and Gozo available on Yellow.