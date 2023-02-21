Six men were taken to court on Tuesday, accused of involvement in theft from an Mrieħel warehouse that was targeted three times.

The case dates back to October 15 last year when cigarettes and other items were stolen during the night from the Charles Grech warehouse at Mrieħel.

The same warehouse was also targeted in January but an apparent theft was foiled when an alarm went off.

Four days later, the same warehouses were targeted again and more cigarettes and other items were stolen.

Police investigators working on CCTV footage and other evidence identified one of the suspects, Carlos Pace, of Marsa.

Eventually they arrived at identifying three other suspects.

Later, police found stolen merchandise inside the car and shop of another suspect, Joe Mark Mercieca, 29 of Zabbar, who told the court that he is an environmental officer at ERA.

Police eventually rounded up the six suspects, variously involved in the case.

During the arraignment, Carlos Pace, 21, from Marsa and Daniel Vella, 21, Zejtun, both pleaded guilty to theft. They were granted bail pending judgement, under a €5000 personal guarantee, They were ordered to sign the bail book once weekly.

Mercieca was charged with handling stolen goods and defrauding government of due taxes.

The other accused were James Azzopardi, 33, Hamrun, Leon Calleja, 21, of Birkirkara, and Jonathan Degiorgio, 37, of Sta Venera. Azzopardi was also accused of theft of number plates, driving a Ford Transit without a licence and insurance cover as well as breaching four previous bail decrees. Degiorgio was also accused of breaching previous bail conditions.

All pleaded not guilty.

Degiorgio's lawyer, Franco Debono, requested bail. He pointed out that various factors militated in favour of bail. The accused had cooperated, played the least role, made a great change in life, and had got a job.

The prosecution admitted that this suspect played the least role, telling police about his involvement in preparations for the theft without taking part in the actual robbery in January, He had however allegedly breached various previous bail decrees. Degiorgio had stepped out of jail after Christmas and was lucky enough to find a regular job. He previously had a drug problem which he seemed to be addressing. He had been making progress but then unfortunately landed in fresh trouble, explained Inspector Joseph Mercieca. "The problem lies in the company he keeps"

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit denied bail in view of the various charges, and alleged breach of previous bail decrees. The court directed a probation officer to follow the accused and report back to court under a temporary supervision order.

Mercieca also requested bail, his lawyer pointing out that his case was different. He was not charged with theft but with handling stolen goods and breaching tax laws

Bail was granted under various conditions, including prohibition to approach prosecution witnesses, signing bail book twice a week, a €500 deposit and a €5,000 guarantee.

No request for bail was made at this stage in respect of James Azzopardi.

Finally, Leon Calleja requested bail. His lawyer, Alessandro Lia, pointed out that charges in respect of his client were almost identical to those against the two who had registered an admission. The only difference was that he was charged with relapsing because of driving without a licence years ago. Finally, Leon Calleja requested bail.

Bail was granted under supervision by a probation officer, warning not to approach police witnesses, signing bail book three times weekly, curfew between midnight to 7:00 am, deposit €500 and a personal guarantee of €5000.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb assisted Pace, Vella and Degiorgio. Lawyers Michael Sciriha and Roberto Spiteri assisted Mercieca and Azzopardi. Lawyer Alessandro Lia assisted Calleja.

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca, Christina Delia and Ritienne Gauci prosecuted.