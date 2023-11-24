Six architects have been placed under investigation by the profession’s regulatory body for their work on projects in the area surrounding the Ġgantija temples, according to sources close to the Chamber of Architects (KTP).

The architects have been informed of the move and have been asked to provide a formal response, the sources said.

It is understood the six investigations were opened on grounds the architects in question breached article three of the Periti Act, which lays out the regulations for the profession, and a KTP directive issued earlier this year.

Article three of the Periti Act says the profession is regulated because of the “overriding need to protect public interest, particularly in relation to... protection of cultural heritage”.

The directive, meanwhile, deals specifically with developments within the buffer zone of megalithic temples like those of Ġgantija.

It says developments within the buffer zones of megalithic temples in Malta would be considered by the KTP council to “give rise to potential professional misconduct”.

This includes any developments altering the visual or environmental integrity of the temples, their buffer zones or surrounding areas. It also includes those that would have a negative impact on the cultural or heritage value in the same areas or any that would alter views to or from the same areas.

Architects could face suspension of warrant

Should the architects be found to have breached these rules, they could face a suspension of their warrant, leaving them unable to continue working in the field for the duration of the suspension.

Such action can eventually lead to an architect having their licence revoked, which can take place either through a decision of the KTP council and, eventually, its professional conduct board, or if they are handed a criminal conviction with a prison term of at least one year, even if suspended.

While Times of Malta has not been informed of the identities of the architects under investigation, in recent months several controversial developments have hit the headlines. In August, plans for a five-storey block of flats close to the UNESCO-protected Ġgantija temples and the Grade 1 scheduled Ta’ Kola windmill were reactivated after previously being put on hold in January following strong objections from conservation NGOs.

Storm of controversy over the past week

Meanwhile, the last week has seen a storm of controversy over plans to build an apartment block consisting of 22 flats and 20 underlying garages less than 200 metres from the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

On Wednesday, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage asked the Planning Authority (PA) to freeze the permit for the apartment block issued on November 9 pending the outcome of a heritage impact assessment.

In a recent PA hearing, the development’s applicants claimed the site was simply in an area of archeological importance, which extends beyond the buffer zone, leading them to claim an assessment was not needed.

However, a recent Times of Malta fact-check established that, contrary to these claims, the planned apartment block lies within the buffer zone for the temples, meaning its impact must first be assessed and approved by UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee.