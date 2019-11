Six people were arrested in San Ġwann on Saturday night after being found in possession of a variety of illegal drugs.

Police said the six - five men and a woman, all Maltese and between the ages of 18 and 28 - were found with ecstacy, cannabis, cocaine and LSD during searches by the Drugs Squad at an entertainment venue.

They are being investigated on charges of drug possession in circumstances that indicated the drugs were not for their personal use.

Police investigations are ongoing.