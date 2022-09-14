From handy water bottles to ergonomic backpacks, here are six supplies to help you start off the scholastic year on the right track

School is on the horizon — packed lunches and early mornings will soon be the order of the day, every day. Whether you’re already coaxing your toddler into a preschool uniform or readying yourself for a new post-secondary chapter in your life, September is the month for ushering in new routines and preparing for the academic year ahead.

In this article, we will be taking a look at a range of back-to-school essentials capaciously available at stationers and stationery stores across Malta and Gozo.

A reliable notebook

While planners and organisers facilitate timetable and appointment management, notebooks are an attested instrument ideal for jotting down notes, memos and reminders —a priceless tool to have around when attending meetings, trying to clear your head or brainstorming for your next assignment. Keeping all of your information in one place is a great way to organise yourself. While nowadays the majority of students have laptops to fall back on, studies show that writing down information manually will allow you to remember it better.

A sizeable pencil case

Finding a well-made, good-sized and hard-wearing pencil box means that you will have every single piece of stationery you might need throughout the day within your hand’s reach.If you’re taking art or technical drawing lessons, you ought to fit a barrage of pencils, colours, markers, rulers, corrector pens and specialised erasers. A measurable pencil case can fit all of your tools, and then some.

Good quality stationery

It’s easy to be driven to distraction in a wildering rabbit hole of pencils, sharpeners, colourful pens, cases and notebooks — but there are several articles you’ll need to breeze through the scholastic year. A range of accessories — such as different-sized rubbers, rulers, highlighters and colours are available at numerous stationers. Investing in good quality supplies means that you won’t need to re-purchase materials as frequently.

Reusable water bottle

Stay hydrated while being eco-friendly with a reusable water bottle. You can get your hands on a selection of insulated and leakproof bottles designed to keep your drink at an optimal temperature when needed. A number of stationeries sell these nifty bottles, so there’s no need to venture off too far to get your hands on a good quality bottle.

Colourful highlighters

Never underestimate the power of these kaleidoscopic creations. From neons to pastels and gorgeously spirited hues, highlighters are a most useful ally when it comes to marking blocks of text and making bits of information stand out more, or remembering important notes. There’s a wide range of options available, from wedge-cut nibs for prompt highlighting to pronged, chiselled and bullet-shaped for circling and underlining information.

A comfortable backpack

School bags need to be comfortable, sturdy and enduring. When choosing your new school backpack, make sure that it comes with features like thick shoulder padding, breathable mesh and compartment pockets. A selection of school bags available on the market come with a spectrum of features that can be quite useful, such as waterproof coatings, laptop compartments or ergonomic shoulder straps.

Get ready for your first day of school this September with a local stationer of your choice.

Written by Chiara Micallef