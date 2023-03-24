Six band clubs have been saved from being evicted from their premises by a €6 million government deal to buy the properties, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici has announced.

Sliema's Stella Maris Band Club, Qormi's Anici Banda & Social Club, Paola's De Paule Banda, Kalkara's San Giuseppe Saga Familja, Attard's La Stella Levantina and the Marija Regina Band Club in Marsa will all be acquired by government.

The government is in advanced discussions to purchase properties housing a further two, Bonnici said.

All of the band clubs were facing eviction due to legal issues with rent laws.

"Today we have literally saved six band clubs,' said Bonnici.

Kalkara's San Giuseppe Saga Familja

In the case of Stella Maris Band Club, the process of acquisition has already concluded. Bonnici said two other properties are in the final negotiation process and three others have signed a proposal of sale.

Earlier this year, the minister confirmed the purchase of Paola's De Paule Band club for €2.8 million.

Last year, the government began negotiations with band club owners with the aim of protecting band clubs that could fall under threat of eviction, after a court ruling stated old rent laws breach human rights.

Back then it was reported that there are 23 band clubs in 17 localities facing potential eviction if the owners start or move forward with legal proceedings to regain their properties.

Anici band club in Qormi

Bonnici said the government is committed to protecting band clubs due to the social and cultural importance they bring to their communities.

"If we believe Malta should have a strong sense of art and culture, how can we not support those who safeguard and promote it," he asked.

He said that the whole process has been an exercise of "fairness" for the landlord, the bandclub, and the tax payer.

All affairs related to the acquisition of the properties are under the remit of the Band Club Management Board, which was set up last year and is led by James Pearsall. The board was established by the Arts Council Malta.

Arts Council Malta Chairman Albert Marshall said the initiative is part of the Council's Strategy 2025's goals, which focuses on investing and foster diverse artistic and cultural expression