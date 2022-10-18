Getting solar panels installed in your home or commercial premises will present you with a myriad of advantages. In fact, the benefits of going solar significantly outweigh the drawbacks.Whether you’re contemplating getting one or more solar panels installed, or you’re already set on the idea, this article will be outlining the most notable advantages of getting solar or photovoltaic panels in Malta and Gozo.

They will increase your home’s value

Whether you’d like to sell your house or not in the near future, a high-value home is always an excellent asset. Solar-powered homes have a higher value than conventional ones, as they are rewarded with lower power bills and better tax incentives — adding to the value is the fact that if you’re a new buyer you wouldn’t need to get photovoltaic panels installed yourself. While they’re an expensive buy, government reimbursements and the long-term benefits solar power presents you with will make it all worthwhile.

They’re great for the environment

Photovoltaic systems derive pure, clean energy straight from the most abundant natural source in Malta — the sun. Installing these panels in your home means that you will be combatting greenhouse emissions and reducing your carbon footprint by reducing dependency on fossil fuels. Natural gas is burned to produce electricity, meaning that numerous harmful emissions are released into the atmosphere — one of the most alarming contributors to climate change and air pollution. Fossil fuels are not only extremely damaging to the environment, but they’re also finite sources, meaning that their prices will constantly fluctuate due to resource depletion.

It’s better for our health

Using solar panels to power your home means that fewer natural resources are utilised, which in turn translates into having less air and water pollution around us — improving our health in the long run. Depending on renewable energy sources will also diminish premature mortality rates and healthcare costs.

They’re a great return on investment

Not only will they reduce your electricity bills, but solar panels can effortlessly become a fantastic source of income due to net metering schemes. You can sell any excess power to the government, a great incentive for anyone who is looking to decrease power bills and get additional incentives and paybacks. Any excess solar-generated electricity will be exported to the electricity grid, and you will be paid accordingly.

They’re incredibly reliable

Solar panels are a reliable energy source compared to conventional sources, as they are not vulnerable to the failures of utility companies, blackouts and other calamities. Through their use, you can independently produce your own electricity. Moreover, since solar panels are static and have no moving parts, they are less likely to become damaged. Furthermore, they have an estimated lifespan of 25-35 years.

They are low maintenance

After installation is over and done with, low to no maintenance solutions are needed for upkeep. These long-lasting contraptions ought to be cleaned a couple of times per year, mainly to remove any dust, soil or debris. Most solar panel companies offer cleaning, replacement and repair services, with many local stores offering warranties that go beyond 20 years.

Written by Chiara Micallef