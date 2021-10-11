Six cars that were reported stolen in Canada have been found hidden inside 40-foot containers at the Malta Freeport.

Three Ford F450 pick-ups, a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, a Jaguar F-Pace and a Ford Expedition SUV were all intercepted as they made their way to Abu Dhabi.

The vehicles, which Customs officials described as "luxury cars", were intercepted following scans of the containers, raised suspicions and triggered a manual search of the shipping containers. Paperwork for the container shipments did not tally with their contents.

Customs officials have now alerted Canadian law enforcement about the discovery and local police are leading an investigation into the case.

It is the second such discovery at the Freeport in as many weeks: earlier this month, Customs officials discovered other stolen cars making their way from Canada to Abu Dhabi, following a tip-off from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.