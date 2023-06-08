Seven people, including six children, have been injured in a mass stabbing in the town of Annecy in the French Alps on Thursday, security sources told AFP.

A man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old as they played in a park near the lake in the town at around 9:45 am (0745 GMT), a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the culprit "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces".

At least three of the victims were in critical condition, the security source told AFP.

The suspect told police he was a Syrian asylum seeker, a police source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The suspected attacker's identity was being verified and has not been confirmed, according to the source, who added that he is thought to be unknown to security services.

French President Emmanuel Macron Macron described the stabbing as an 'attack of absolute cowardice'.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's office announced she was travelling to the scene and MPs in the national parliament held a minute's silence as news of the attack broke in the French media.