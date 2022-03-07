Moveo Dance Company’s latest production The Bar is a collective, contemporary dance performance in which six choreographers relate the story of eight characters and their interactions during one eventful night at their local bar.

The audience is invited to witness how relationships and interactions evolve throughout the night as more alcohol is consumed and everyone’s true colours are revealed.

The theme for the company’s latest piece emerged through a series of brainstorming sessions between the full company, the main inspiration for which is drawn from the personal experiences of youth and time spent drinking with friends.

“It will be interesting to see which characters audiences assimilate to and why, and what memories this performance might trigger,” says Diane Portelli, co-artistic director of Moveo Dance Company.

“Contemporary dance is one of the more abstract art forms, which is why it’s so important to capture the essence of the narrative. We use an intense movement vocabulary to portray the effects of alcohol, drinking games, bar fights and much more in a sometimes humorous way and others in a more dramatic form.”

Portelli also emphasises how the chosen music enhances the performance, with music ranging from Brittney Spears to abstract contemporary soundscapes.

“It is definitely a physical and emotional rollercoaster both for the performers and the audience, just as most of our nights out drinking are. This is all delivered by an outstanding international cast.”

The Bar will be performed from March 11 to 13 at 8pm at the Valletta Campus Theatre. Tickets are available showshappening.com. The production is supported by Arts Council Malta and the University of Malta.