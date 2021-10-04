Twenty four new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, with six virus patients currently requiring hospital treatment.

Data provided by the Health Ministry on social media on Monday revealed that 23 patients recovered overnight, leaving a total of 294 active cases in the country.

There are currently no patients in intensive care - the fourth successive day without ITU patients.

Vaccination

Data also showed that 829,340 doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.

Of these, 16,283 are booster shots.

Any Maltese resident who is not yet vaccinated can receive a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting a walk-in vaccination centre set up at the University of Malta.

Residents in Gozo who do not want to cross islands to receive a vaccine can dial 145 to receive a vaccination appointment.