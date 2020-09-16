Six people were on Wednesday fined just under €12,000 in total during a traffic court sitting in Gozo.

The court, presided over by magistrate Joe Mifsud, found each of them guilty of driving under the effect of alcohol, the police said.

One of the six was also found guilty of driving without an insurance policy. He had his licence suspended for a year. The other five had their licence suspended for six months.

Inspector Josef Gauci prosecuted.

In a statement, the police said that in the past months, traffic police in Gozo carried out inspections to catch law-breaking drivers and protect pedestrians.

They said that a number of other people will be charged with various contraventions at a tribunal.