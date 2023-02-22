Six crew members of the Dutch navy were each fined €400 on Wednesday morning for setting off illegal fireworks during a match at Ta’ Qali football ground on Tuesday evening.

Thomas Claassen, 25, Dario Antonio Pool, 20, Maikel Baars, 32, Antonios B Tsirkoudis Tempel, 27, Saverio JT De Greef, 23 and Panayotis Mihoglu 52 were identified through CCTV evidence exhibited during their arraignment.

Each admitted setting off Bengal lights - coloured flares - without the necessary licence or authorization, behaving in an abusive manner and breached the public order.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech described their behaviour as "silly".

“You must be careful," she said. "I understand that in the Netherlands such things are allowed…obviously, the court understands that this was not done with any malice or bad intentions.”

The men's lawyer, Daniel Buttigieg, told the court that in light of all circumstances, the punishment should consist of a small fine.

The court explained that the first charge carried a fine between €150 and €350, while the second charge also carried a minimum fine of €60.

After confirming their guilty plea, the court imposed a €400 fine on each of the men and prohibited them for one year from approaching any sportsground in Malta.

“So should you be back, no sports ground may be approached by you. Kindly pay the fine and continue with your work with the Dutch navy,” directed the magistrate.