Six finalists will be vying for the top prize of Brillanti Dance at the grand finale of the popular show at the Manoel Theatre on Friday.

Dozens of youths applied for auditions, 25 qualified for the quarter-final, 14 for the semi-final, before the list was trimmed to six for the final.

The finalists are Benjamin Spiteri, Cheryl Lofreda, Chloe & Miguel, Eliza Morguello, Juliana & Mishel and Nicole Chetcuti.

The winner will win €15,000 and the opportunity to participate in a Malta Tourism Authority event.

Brillanti Dance is the brainchild of presenter and violinist Joseph Chetcuti.