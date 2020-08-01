Six motorists were found driving without a valid licence in four hours of road blocks by the police on Friday-Saturday night.

The police said they inspected 75 cars.

In Qormi Road, Marsa the police found a man from Zabbar driving a Chevrolet, a Libyan driving a BMW 320D; and a Syrian driving BMW all without a valid licence.

Also found driving without a valid licence were a man from Qormi driving a Nissan March who was stopped in Qormi Road, Qormi, and two women, one from St Julians driving a Ford Fusion and another from Pieta driving a Suzuki Swift. They were stopped in St Anne Street, Floriana.

The man found driving the Nissan March in Qormi was also found to be in simple possession of drugs.

During the checks in Floriana the police also found a 50-year-old from Sliema driving under the influence of alcohol.

In May, Transport Malta said that after allowing a grace period because of the closure of VRT stations during the COVID-19 emergency, no vehicle with an expired licence would be allowed on the road after August 1.

