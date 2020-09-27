Hirving Lozano scored twice as Napoli swept past coronavirus-hit Genoa 6-0 as AC Milan continued their winning run 2-0 against promoted Crotone in Serie A action on Sunday.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen got his first start for Napoli, having come off the bench to lift the southerners past Parma in their opener last week.

