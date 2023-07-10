Six people were killed and one wounded in an attack at a kindergarten in south China's Guangdong province on Monday, a spokeswoman for the city government said.

"The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students," she said.

She did not offer details about the identities and ages of the victims nor on the weapon used in the attack, which took place in the city of Lianjiang.

"One suspect has been arrested," she added, adding that a police investigation was underway. 

The incident happened around 7.40am (2340 GMT on Sunday), the state-backed China News Network reported.

China strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, and there has been a spate of stabbings in recent years.

Fatal attacks specifically targeting schools have occurred nationwide, prompting authorities to step up security around schools.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.