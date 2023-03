Customs seized €75,042 in undeclared cash, six kilos of cannabis and 108 wine bottles in February.

The cash was intercepted in four cases: three of these, totalling €39,028, resulted in an out-of-court settlement, with a total of €4,589 administered in fines.

The other case of undeclared cash amounted to €36,014.

The person carrying the undeclared cash was taken to court and fined €14,357.