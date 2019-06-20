A man who led police on a wild car chase has been handed a six-month prison term over drug-related and other charges after a court heard how he had become addicted to heroin while in prison.

James Grima, 37, had ended up arrested back in 2012 when he tried to evade police officers who suspected him of being a drug trafficker by driving along the streets of Gżira. The chase ended abruptly when Mr Grima drove his Fiat Brava into a dead end.

The chase had started when police officers noticed Mr Grima throwing two items out of his car window. One of these turned out to be a small bag of heroin. The second item, recovered from a field, was a dented mobile phone.

Police later searched a farmhouse at Ta’ Qali frequented by the suspect and found three bundles of cash, a brownish ‘stub’ and two hunting rifles hidden under bags of animal feed, as well as a PVC tube buried under the soil and containing some €60,000 in cash.

Mr Grima faced a string of charges including drug trafficking, aggravated possession of cocaine, money laundering, unlawful possession of weapons, damage caused through negligence, reckless and dangerous driving as well as recidivism.

A consultant psychiatrist summoned by defence lawyers had testified that he had been treating Mr Grima since 2008 and said the suspect had an addictive personality which predisposed him to becoming hooked to drugs.

Mr Grima had developed his drug addiction while serving time behind bars over prostitution-related convictions and had eventually become a heavy heroin user, the court was told.

This addictive personality and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder had exacerbated the man’s wrongdoing.

Explaining the excessive amount of medication found at the accused’s home, the psychiatrist had said that, “His OCD is so strong that instead of having one box, he needs to have three…so as to feel safe, to have his mind at rest that he would never run out of medicines, that he would not suffer any harm because he’s stocked up.”

The witness had also confirmed that the accused appeared to have got on the path to reform following his arrest.

Upon the evidence put forward, the court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, declared the accused guilty of simple possession of cocaine and heroin, unlicensed possession of a firearm, damage to third party property through negligence, dangerous and reckless driving as well as recidivism.

The other charges put forward by the prosecution, had not been sufficiently proved, including the money-laundering accusations.

The accused’s father had testified as to how he had sold a plot of land for €50,000, entrusting the money and business to his son when his health failed. The latter, harbouring a confessed lack of trust in banks, had hid the money at the farm.

The other €10,000 had been received by his wife from a relative.

Upon the evidence put forward, the prosecution had not proved that the money had been procured through criminal activity.

After weighing the nature of the charges and the man’s criminal record against the testimony of the psychiatrist, the court condemned the accused to a six-month effective jail term, a punishment that was closer to the minimum prescribed by law.

Superintendent Johann Camilleri prosecuted. Lawyer Edward Gatt was defence counsel.